'Desperate need' for more funding into Q fever vaccine

It will take just $500,000 dollars to complete the first stage research into a Q fever vaccine and rural leaders are calling on their political representatives to deliver the funds to prevent the debilitating livestock-borne illness.

Federal rural and health MPs have received letters from a rural lobby calling for urgent support to sustain the vital Q fever vaccine program.

"Rural industries have made multiple approaches to government seeking greater investment in Q fever prevention," the letter said.

"To date, the NSW government has provided funding... No support has been provided by other states, and the Australian Government continues to refer requests for assistance to state governments."

The letter was signed from NSW Farmers' Association, Australian Meat Industry Council, Country Women's Association of NSW, National Farmers' Federation, Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association, the Australian Meat Processor Corporation and Q fever researchers.

They wrote to Nationals Leader Michael McCormack, Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie, Health Minister Greg Hunt, Rural Health Minister Mark Coulton, Drought Minister David Littleproud, as well as Labor's agriculture and health spokesmen Joel Fitzgibbon and Chris Bowen.

Australian Rickettsial Reference Laboratory medical director Professor Stephen Graves leads the Q fever vaccine research team, which is testing a new vaccine on guinea pigs.



He needs $500,000 to complete the first phase of the trial.

"We are in fairly early stages with animal testing, but it looks promising and we desperately need more money," Mr Graves said.

"The current vaccine is difficult to use for doctors and patients and for that reason it's not widely used.

"We haven't done enough work on guinea pigs so we can't recommend trials in humans."



Q fever is a bacterial infection that can cause high fevers, chills, severe headaches, muscle and joint pain and extreme fatigue.

The bacteria are spread from animals, mainly cattle, sheep and goats and is a risk to producers, abattoir workers, people who live near livestock facility and anyone else who comes into contact with the animals.



While the Q VAX product does protect against the bacteria, there are logistical challenges that make it harder for rural people in particular to use it.

NSW Health Protection general manager Keira Glasgow said it isn't safe to use on people with prior exposure and in rare cases can cause a severe reaction that requires hospitlisation.

That means GPs have to conduct prior screenings, in the form of a blood and skin test, before the vaccine is administered.

Patients must come back to their GP exactly seven days after screening, as the skin test is only visible for a short window of time.

"People have been hospitalised after being vaccinated when they were already exposed and had immunity. It's rare, but we need to avoid it as healthcare providers," Ms Glasgow said.



The time-window can be hard to fit in with busy farm life, which is compounded by long distances some people must travel to visit a GP.

The Q Vax virus isn't recommended for use with children under 15, although many kids are needed to help out with livestock on farm.

"It's a real problem in farming life, especially during drought when kids are helping out on the farm. It's not a practical vaccine," Ms Glasgow said.

A new vaccine could take years to release and the lobby said a range of interim measures are needed to tackle Q fever in the interim.

Rural groups called for Q Vax to be listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme to reduce the cost to patients, and for the states and Commonwealth to develop a co-ordinated plan to pay for ongoing management while the new vaccine is developed.

They also want more support for ongoing research at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital to test the safety of using the vaccine on children between 10 and 15 years of age.

CWA of NSW chief executive Danical Leys said it was up to governments to fund development of an improved vaccine

"We acknowledge the work that has been done to date, but there should be funding for further research into a better vaccine treatment and testing. That is the nub of the issue," Ms Leys said.

"We know there are bureaucratic processes, but we want to see a commitment that rural politicians agree it should be on the PBS."

NSW Farmers' acting policy director Alexandra Bunton said the states and Commonwealth share responsibility for Q fever prevention.

"NSW Shouldn't have to carry the burden of addressing Q Fever," Ms Bunton said.

"In NSW we've had government fund an awareness campaign, continuing education for GPs which is accessible outside the state, and invested in initial research for a new human vaccine.

"The PBS is just one mechanism - we also want funding for animal trials to deliver an improved vaccine."

