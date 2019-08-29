Nation gathers to farewell Tim Fischer in state funeral

Tim Fischer's Albury state funeral broadcast live as part of final wishes

Farm Online News
The service for Tim Fischer at Albury is set to get under way at 1pm.

Tim Fischer's state funeral broadcast live as part of final wishes

Today, dignitaries and farmers alike will gather to say goodbye to Tim Fischer.

The former deputy Prime Minister's state funeral, held in Albury, will be a public celebration of the boy from Boree Creek and one of the country's top statesmen.

Vale Tim Fischer: We salute you
Pictures: ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN

Mr Fischer, who died last Wednesday at the Albury Base Hospital after a long battle with cancer, chose to have a state funeral on the Border and to have it broadcast publicly for those who could not attend.

He will take one last journey on train from The Rock railway station to Albury railway station arriving at 9.30am.

The state funeral will be held at Albury Entertainment Centre at 1pm.

For live tributes to Mr Fischer, see the below blog.

  • Please note, it may take a second for the blog to load.

