Waterview asking $3.1 million

WELL grassed 18,462 hectare (45,046 acre) Prairie property Waterview Station has been listed with Elders for $3.1 million.

Located 97km south of Prairie and 156km north of Muttaburra, the asking price is equal to about $168/ha ($69/acre).

Marketing agent John Souter, Elders Charters Towers, said the well maintained, fully operational breeding block had good improvements and low operational costs.

Waterview is described as typical of the country located within the Prairie district, consisting of areas of heavy grey and red loam soils along with lighter red soils.

The asking price of Waterview is equal to about $168/ha ($69/acre).

There are also black soil flats located throughout the property, with good areas of black soil along the waterways.

The country is generally open ironbark, desert oak type country mixed with eucalypts along the Station and Tower Hill creek systems. There are also a wide range of softwood scrubs including bauhinia, gidyea, sandalwood and vinetree.

Waterview is mainly grassed with soft spinifex grasses mixed with Mitchell grass, kangaroo and blue grasses. Seca and verano stylos are established and buffel grass is also establishing itself.

Waterview is divided into 14 main paddocks with eight holding paddocks and laneways.

An area of about 1050ha of gidyea type country has been pulled and is established to buffel grass, seca and verano.

Waterview is divided into 14 main paddocks with eight holding paddocks and laneways.

The property is regarded as well watered with a bore at the house supplying a steel tank that gravity feeds water via 63mm poly to supply 16 troughs and six poly tanks. There are also 16 dams as well as permanent and semi-permanent holes along Station Creek.

Waterview has an older low set Queenslander style three bedroom home set in established gardens with an inground saltwater pool. There is also a second self contained guest quarters along with a three bay machinery shed and workshop area and two other storage sheds.

Contact John Soutar, 0429 770 018, Elders.

The story Waterview asking $3.1 million first appeared on Queensland Country Life.