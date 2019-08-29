Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered

Tim Fischer's remembered at state funeral in Albury

Farm Online News
Aa

Mr Fischer's last train ride concluded at Albury Train Station just after 10am on August 29.

Aa

Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered

  • Picture: ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN

    Picture: ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN

  • Picture: ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN

    Picture: ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN

  • Picture: ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN

    Picture: ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN

  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
  • Tim Fischer, a beloved comrade, remembered
of

Farewell Tim Fischer
Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE and ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN

Tim Fischer has been remembered as a dedicated soldier who put his life on the line for his country.

Mr Fischer's last train ride concluded at Albury Train Station just after 10am on Thursday.

Hundreds of people lined the streets and the platform at the station, including children donning Akubras.

The crowd burst into applause as the hearse containing Mr Fischer's coffin left the station surrounded by a police guard.

An emotional Lockhart RSL sub-branch president told the crowd "we are gathered here today to pay last tribute to a beloved comrade."

The Border Mail

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. Advertising
  3. Privacy Policy
  4. Conditions of Use
  5. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.