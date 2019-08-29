NINETEEN of 36 rams sold to a top of $22,000 and averaged $5763 at the 2019 Rabobank Dubbo Merino National Show and Sale.

The result was a 53 per cent auction clearance on Thursday, the third day of the annual fixture.

Keen on the progeny of Charinga Doc XL produced at Roseville Park, Stud, Dubbo, Mathew and Kim Mathews, Borambil stud, Corowa, paid the top money for a son, RP17-3108, a member of Roseville Park's champion pen of three sale rams.

The Dubbo stud operated by the Coddington family, gained an average of $10,500 for four rams with another selling at $10,000 to repeat buyer, Rodger Glover, Mallibee stud, Wannamal, Western Australia.

Roseville Park studmaster, Matthew Coddington holds RP17-1133 with Scott Thrift, Elders Stud Stock, Dubbo, who purchased the $10,000 ram on behalf of Rodger Glover, Mallibee stud, Wannamal, WA.

The Poll Merino ram heading to WA was RP17-1133 sired by Willandra 17 and from an RP13-400 sired ewe.

Two Roseville Park raams sold at $5000 each, one going to the Stewart Brothers, Glenmorran, Barmedman, and the other to the Roberts family's Dunbogan stud, Elong Elong.

The grand champion sale ram which was earlier judged champion fine wool sale ram bred and shown by the Cox family, Langdene stud, Dunedoo, sold at $8000 to Queenlee stud, Uralla, when four Langdene rams sold to average $5000.

The Williams and Frost families of Thalaba stud, Laggan, paid $16,000 for a 19.7 micron Alfoxton Poll Merino ram sired by Poll Boonoke 15-0026.

Chris Clonan of Alfoxton stud, Armidale holds his $16,000 Poll Merino ram purchased by Jim Williams and sister Kristen Frost and husband, James, Thalaba stud, Laggan, with Landmark's Rick Power, Grenfell.

Earlier at private sale at $20,000 was paid by two Argentine studs for a Westray stud ram bred by Blake Tremain-Cannon and Ray cannon, Peak Hill.

The sale was to the Laguna del Toro Poll Merino stud and the Shaman Merino stud, Patagonia.

The story Merinos sell to $22,000 at Dubbo National first appeared on The Land.