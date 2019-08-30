What a hide! Massive drug haul found in Mexican cow hides

Australian authorities have seized 755kg of crystal methamphetamine (ice) hidden inside raw animal hides, stopping more than 7.5 million individual deals reaching Melbourne streets.

A man allegedly involved with a Mexican-based organised crime syndicate was arrested on Thursday after what is believed to be the largest onshore seizure of ice originating from Mexico.

The joint Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) operation began on 13 August, after a shipping container, declared as containing "Salty Bovine Skin Cuero Verde Salado De Bovino", arrived in Sydney from Mexico.

The shipment was examined by ABF officers and 18 pallets of frozen, raw and untreated cow skins were located inside. Further inspection revealed 161 silver packages of a crystalline white substance hidden within the skins.

Forensic testing revealed the packages contained high grade crystal methamphetamine.



Had it made its way to the streets, the seizure would have an estimated street value of $566.3 million and could have generated more than 7.5 million individual street deals, police say.

Investigators identified a 42-year-old Mexican national who allegedly organised the importation of the drugs into Australia.



On 28 August, AFP officers executed two search warrants at a St Kilda address and seized several electronic items.

The man has been charged with importing a commercial quantity of border controlled drug and attempting to possess a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs. The maximum penalty for these offences is life imprisonment.

Assistant Minister for Customs, Community Safety and Multicultural Affairs the Honourable Jason Wood, said the massive seizure of ice had been kept off the streets thanks to dedication of officers

"If these drugs had made their way into Australian communities, countless lives would have been affected. The Australian Government will continue to support the identification and prosecution of those involved in attempting to import illegal substances into Australia," Assistant Minister Wood said.

AFP Commander Amanda Kates, State Manager Victoria and Tasmania, said the hard work of AFP investigators and ABF officers had prevented a vast amount of harmful drugs from reaching Melbourne streets.

"Hiding drugs in untreated cow hides presented a significant biological hazard for AFP and ABF members extracting it. It once again shows organised criminal syndicates have no conscience or care for those they are targeting with their illegal products," said Commander Kates.

"These syndicates rely on human suffering at all stages of their activities; this occurs at the supply end in Mexico, through to the harm suffered by users and their families here in Australia. If you buy and use drugs, you are helping organised crime to flourish both overseas and here at home, every time you purchase a hit."

ABF Regional Commander Victoria and Tasmania Craig Palmer said the detection showed the valuable role the community plays in protecting the border, and the success of the ABF's multi-layered approach to border protection.