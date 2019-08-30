Grass still the driver for central west Queensland sales

Central west Queensland stock and station agents say an ongoing search for grass means there is still good enquiry for property in the state's west.

Tom Brodie of Brodie Agencies, Winton, who currently has three properties in the wider Winton region under contract, said of the 11 properties he has sold so far this year, 10 of them were to what he described as "grass buyers".

"I conducted inspections last week with people from Queensland, NSW and the Northern Territory - the interest is widespread," he said.

"It's probably not the frenzy of three months ago - the people looking now are taking their time more."

Mr Brodie said some of the people who had decided not to buy three months ago were looking again, having reassessed their situation.

Hereward sale finalised

The settlement of the last two parcels of land associated with the sale of the well-grassed Hereward at Longreach was concluded last week.

The house block, comprising 9520 hectares (23,525 acres) and the Hereward block, 11,495ha (28,405 acres) have been sold to Gold Coast couple Lance and Tracy Horsley for a price understood to be between $130 and $150 an acre.



The price is bare of stock.

Another block, Banda, was sold to neighbour Peter Crombie, Drumlion, for a similar price following the May auction conducted by Colliers International.

The blue ribbon property 70km north west of Longreach was taken up by the Mackay family in 1912, when the late Peter Mackay moved from the Western Highlands of Scotland to take up the holding.

According to Colliers selling agent Ben Forrest, its long history of one ownership for more than 100 years was testament to the quality of the holding.

The Mitchell grass downs country interspersed with buffel grass had an excellent body of feed after 355mm (14 inches) of rain in two falls in February and March.

In other property news in the central west, brothers Cameron and Simon Daley have re-organised their co-investment in Blackall property Mineeda, with Simon buying Cameron's share for an undisclosed price.

Arrabury Pastoral Co retains ownership of other Blackall property Tarves.

Mr Brodie said he had private listings for country in the Longreach district that was set up for sheep breeding, and for a large mulga breeding block stocked with 3500 cattle and room for another 2000 in the Winton region.