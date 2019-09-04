Velcro enters hort market with plant ties

FOR years it has helped alleviate the stigma of not being able to tie shoelaces.

Now, Velcro is set to assist the horticulture industry.

The globally recognised brand behind the hook-and-loop system has launched its own line of UV treated plant ties, aimed at rural producers and gardeners to support and secure plants.



The lightweight tie, which is both reusable and adjustable, is suitable for the most delicate of plants and saplings, due to its softness.



RELATED READING

The plant ties can provide support to almonds, citrus, pistachios, avocados, olives, apples, and larger plant types that require additional staking and support for a period of time until the root system is strong enough.

It is available in 25mm x 45m or 50mm x 45m.

Velcro UV Plant Ties have been designed and manufactured specifically for the horticultural industry and have been the subject of "rigorous testing across Australia at select farms", according to a statement. Feedback from the trials has been overwhelmingly positive.



Suni Tafe farm Mildura manager, Kevin Sharman, said he thought the Velcro tie 50mm and the 25mm were very simple and quick to apply.



He also said the product had endured extreme temperatures:



"Very cold through winter and very hot during summer up to 46 degrees and a lot of windy conditions through spring - Christmas," Mr Sharman said.



TESTING: The Velcro Plant Ties product has been tested on various orchards throughout the country.

A company spokesperson for Velcro Australia said there were a variety of applications for the UV resistant plant ties.



"Many farmers and gardeners use the ties for securely attaching new plants to stakes," the spokesperson said.



"This provides protection from windy conditions, allowing the new plants to get off to an excellent start."



The ties are used by cutting the tape to the required length, allowing for at least 80mm of overlap (more for bigger jobs).



TYPE: Velcro UV Plant tie is available in 25mm x 45m or 50mm x 45m.

"Then pull the plant tie until the right tension is obtained. Finally, press the overlapping parts of the tape firmly together so that they grip and hold," the company advised.



The move to horticulture came when a Velcro representative visited the Mildura area and approached some growers suggesting there might be product to assist with bolstering young trees.

Trials began and it was identified that to increase the durability of the product it had to be UV treated.

"Some product was then manufactured and we began to place product for trial and assessment at a number of sites across the country," the spokesperson said.



The story Velcro enters hort market with plant ties first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.