FRESH produce giant, Perfection Fresh, is pushing to link consumers more directly with their vegetables via connective technology.

Perfection Fresh has adopted a quality management system, leveraging technology from HarvestMark-Trimble, which will "offer even fresher produce to the millions of customers who buy Perfection Fresh unique branded fruits and vegetables".



The company hopes to take a further step to improve overall quality and engage with customers by adopting the HarvestMark Consumer Connect program.



Consumers will be able to access the program through an easy to scan QR code to provide product and nutritional information, recipes and more on the consumers' mobile device or smart phone.

RELATED READING

HarvestMark-Trimble Australia and New Zealand regional manager, Ilango Surendran, said the company was excited to work with Perfection Fresh.



"The ability to respond to even the smallest changes in quality is vital for customer satisfaction and loyalty, particularly for fresh products," Mr Surendran said.



"The Perfection team have been very innovative, and we look forward to working closely together in exploring new ways to further improve product freshness and service for their customers."



This customer program comes on the back the primary system which sees the HarvestMark-Trimble Insights solution use retailers' quality specifications to assess every outgoing shipment before it arrives at the retailers distribution centre.



Perfection Fresh head of information technology, Francesco Oliveri, said it would also ensure only the best quality product was delivered while spoilage and food waste was reduced.



"By implementing this game changing solution, Perfection Fresh is further enabling our retail customers to deliver on their ambitions to provide their customers the freshest products, anytime, anywhere," Mr Oliveri said.



The story Perfection Fresh commits to quality management software first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.