Lancewood offered with 2000 megs

STAND out Burdekin River property Lancewood Station is bound to generate major interest in the run up to its auction by Landmark Harcourts in Townsville on October 17.

Offered by Townsville engineer Luke St George, the 1545ha (3818 acres) property is a mixed irrigated farming and grazing aggregation located 40km north of Charters Towers and 115km from Townsville.



The well-established mixed farming and grazing property on the eastern banks of the Burdekin River is being offered on a walk in, walk out basis, including two water licenses totaling 2000 megalitres.



Lancewood has a 146ha irrigation area under two pivots, 30ha of flood irrigation bays, 37ha of dryland farming, and cleared river flats sown to improved pasture comprising of buffel, seca and urochloa. There are also areas of box woodlands and lancewood ridges.

The property is fenced into 14 paddocks including 10 paddocks linked by a laneway system.



The irrigation area has vermin proof fencing.



Structural improvements include a homestead, cottage, staff quarters, stables, cattle yards, horse yard, workshop, machinery shed, and hay sheds.



Lancewood has nine dams and about a 200ML water storage area with a pump pad.



There is also an equipped bore which services the homestead and the surrounding areas.



An expansion opportunity also exists for a further 230ha of dryland farming and 60ha of irrigation.

Marketing agent David Woodhouse said a key feature of Lancewood was its versatility.

"The productive nature and the way in which the property has been developed allows the purchaser to continue a mixed farming and grazing operation, adapt to a high intensity grazing program or upscale the existing farming operation."

Contact David Woodhouse, 0427 910 035, Landmark Harcourts.

