Gladys Downs asking $20.5m

OFFERS of more than $20.5 million are being sought on the iconic Augathella aggregation Gladys Downs, which is being offered by Kelvin Schmidt and his sister Judith Bowles.

Located 9km north of Augathella, the 20,025 hectare (49,480 acre) grazing homestead perpetual lease is estimated to carry 3000 to 5000 mixed cattle or the dry sheep equivalent.

The asking price of the Landmark Harcourts listed aggregation is equal to about $1024/ha ($414/acre).

Gladys Downs features improved gidyea, brigalow and bottletree scrub soils, which have been cleared and pastured with buffel and mixed timbered, open/semi-open downs and soft black soil country.



Adding to the appeal is the property is well covered with a good body of buffel, Mitchell and Flinders grasses showing a fresh shoot, and good herbages in season.

The property is exceptionally well watered by nine bores, eight dams, three overshots plus seasonal and semi permanent waterholes in Nive River, Parrattamow and Tuncooey Creeks.

Improvements include the original, high set main homestead built from timber sourced from the property. The fully renovated homestead has polished floors and is set in beautiful gardens and lawns, and features an elevated rear deck.

There is also a renovated three bedroom cottage used as permanent workers accommodation, a four bay vehicle shed with workshop, and a two bay hay and machinery shed.

The property has mostly five barb on steel posts with steel end assemblies. About 90 per cent of the internal fencing is new within the last 20 years.



There are some 36km of laneways with water squares and traps.



Gladys Downs has 25.7km of exclusion fence and is fenced into 18 paddocks with 16km laneways. Tuncooey and Fairview has 8.1km of exclusion fence on the Tuncooey boundary and is fenced into 13 paddocks with 20km laneways.

Experienced, long term farm management under Glenn Roberts is in place on Gladys Downs.

Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Landmark Harcourts.

