Oliver pushes vegetable consumption in new book

DESPITE his restaurant chain going under, Jamie Oliver is backing the vegetarian market with the release of a new book simply entitled, Veg.

But his approach is to lift vegetable consumption overall, not just cater to niche dietary needs.

In the introductory video to the book, Oliver describes it as being "rammed full of incredible recipes".

"I actually wrote this, not just for the veggies (vegetarians) and vegans, of which there are plenty of those recipes in the book, but actually, I want to get more meat eaters eating more veg, celebrating more veg, so it's a book for everyone," he said.



OUT NOW: The new book from Jamie Oliver, entitled, Veg.

The book covers a range of dishes including curries, stews, pies, rice, noodles, pasta, salad, traybakes, burgers, fritters and plenty more.



He even gives a special shout-out to Australia's culinary trends with an Aussie style brunch bowl.



"I love Australia. I love their verve for life and I think they are doing some really cool things in cooking at the moment," he said.

He encourages readers to have "fun with healthy stuff".

"That's what we've got to do; we've got to take things that are good for our body and make it really good fun," Oliver said.

DISH: Jamie Oliver's new book embraces the colours and textures of vegetables, nuts and other ingredients.

According to the celebrity chef, his aim with the book was to balance the idea of indulgent comfort food, surprising food "that you never really thought of" and healthy versions of breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The cookbook officially hit shelves last month and retails for about $24 at major stores.

