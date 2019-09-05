Growing export demand for Aussie goats

Australia's goat producers are looking at ways to increase animal production to meet growing export demand.



The industry has now started working with researchers to measure herd reproduction rates in local production systems, and with over 6800 doe pregnancy scans recorded already they want more producers to join the project.



Goat Industry Project Manager with Meat & Livestock Australia Julie Petty, said producers are working with researchers on reproduction, nutrition, maternal efficiency, herd health and veterinary epidemiology.



"Input from producers is ensuring results can be implemented on-farm to boost productivity," Ms Petty said.



"Improved knowledge of the issues with goat reproduction could help lift weaning rates, which is likely to be a key profit driver based on results in the beef and sheepmeat industries.



"We know the market is there and growing with over 21000 tonnes of Australian goat meat valued at $182.6 million exported in 2018."



Goat producers are invited to share herd reproduction records, particularly information on the number of does joined and kids weaned.



The project is being funded by MLA and the NSW Department of Primary Industries, which is also leading the project, in collaboration with Charles Sturt University's Graham Centre for Agricultural Innovation.



Project leader, NSW DPI Livestock Research Officer Dr Gordon Refshauge said subsidised pregnancy scanning is available to producers.



"We are particularly interested in hearing from producers with more than 200 does in managed and semi-managed systems," Dr Refshauge said.



"Seasonal conditions have been tough and many producers have reduced stocking rates to ease grazing pressure and capitalise on current market values, but we are keen to hear from anyone who feels they can offer their input to the project."



Producers interested in finding out more about how they can become involved in the project can email the project team by clicking here.



