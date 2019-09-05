Gowrie Station sold

THE Mobbs family's Charleville property Gowrie Station has sold for more than $10 million, following an expression of interest process with Elders.

The buyer is the Price family from Moongool Charolais, Roma.

It is understood the purchase price is in line with the vendor's pre-sale expectations.

The Charleville property has three sets of steel cattle yards.

Located 22km north of Charleville on the Mitchell Highway, the grassed up property comprises of a 28,200ha rolling term lease and 1004ha of freehold country. There are also 571ha of special leases and permits to occupy.

The property is estimated to carry about 3000 breeders and followers.

Gowrie is divided into 32 paddocks, 80 per cent of which are serviced by 25km of laneways. There are also eight holding paddocks.

The property features a 750 square metre brick homestead and two other residences. There are three sets of steel cattle yards.

Water is supplied from four bores, servicing tanks and 50 troughs, plus 17 dams. The average annual rainfall is 475mm.

Gowrie Station was established in 1864, with the town of Charleville following a few years after. At that time Gowrie was 776,996ha (1.9 million acres) stretching along both sides of the Warrego, from Wyandra to Augathella.



The marketing of Gowrie Station was handled by Keith Richardson and Tom Russo from Elders.



