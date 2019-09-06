Bathurst-based Angus stud Millah Murrah Angus broke two of their own national records during their on-property sale yesterday, including the national Angus auction price for a bull with a $160,000 bid.

Huge interstate interest was shown in the new genetics at the 31st annual bull sale at the Goonamurrah property of the Thompson family.



With a 100 per cent clearance of the total offering of 69 bulls, eighteen-month-olds went to top at $160,000 and averaged $19,000, the two-year-olds topped at $26,000 and averaged $15,000 and the yearlings topped to $40,000 and averaged $16333.

Chad Hall, Paul and Siobhan Cowan of Oldfield Angus, auctioneer Paul Dooley, semen rights purchaser Bill Cornell of ABS and vendor Ross Thompson with the top priced bull.

The 2016 stud national Angus average record of $16,348 that was held by Millah Murrah, fell again when a total sale average was recorded at $17,261.

Yet another record toppled with Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 left the ring to a hammer shattering top of $160,000.

The previous record was $150,000 when Millah Murrah Kingdom K35 sold to a syndicate of ABS Australia, Witherswood, Gilmandyke and Ascot Angus on September 3 2015.

It makes Paratrooper P15 the equal sixth most expensive bull to be sold in Australia.



Purchased by the newly acquired stud, Cherylton Angus which is now known as Oldfield Angus, based in Western Australia he will be used as the basis of this stud alongside Millah Murrah Klooney K42.

The young sire was by EF Commando 1366 out of Millah Murrah Ela M9 and used quite heavily by in Millah Murrah's AI program in the autumn.



Second top priced bull was yearling Millah Murrah Chisum P108 at $40,000.

He will find the Kangaroobie property of Gilmandyke Angus, Orange as his new home.



Top of the two-year-olds sold for $26,000 to Mountainbred Angus.

The sale was conducted by Elders Bathurst with Paul Dooley controlling the bids.

The story Millah Murrah break national Angus record price first appeared on The Land.