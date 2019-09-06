STAND out mary Valley property Woolgars Nest has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $3.4 million.

Covering of 162 hectares (400 acres) across three titles, the property has divided into 77 cell grazing paddocks. All have access to water troughs and lane ways to yards.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Woolgars Nest.

Located about 20 minutes from Gympie, Woolgars Nest has fertile scrub soils with sandy loam creek flats are sown to a mixed variety of natural and improved pastures, clovers and legumes.



A 7ha water licence from Pie Creek is supported by a bore, plus eight dams. Two 50,000 litre header tanks supply the troughs and the house. There are also 19,000 litres of rainwater storage.

Woolgars Nest has an expansive home constructed in 2018.

An expansive home constructed in 2018 is set in landscaped gardens.



Other infrastructure includes a double garage, a five bay shed with a living area and workshop, four bay machinery shed, and cattle yards.



The marketing of Woolgars Nest was handled by Jez McNamara and Jason Mattiazzi from Ray White Rural.

The story Woolgars Nest makes $3.4 million first appeared on Queensland Country Life.