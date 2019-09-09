CNH buys AgDNA to expand farm software push offering

AgDNA, one of the world's most connected and comprehensive farm management information software (FMIS) platforms, has been bought by Case IH and New Holland parent company, CNH Industrial.

The Austalian-US AgDNA business has built a cloud-based application and web platform designed specifically to enable farmers to make informed decisions about their entire farming operation.

In Australia, AgDNA already partners with Case IH in ClearVU, a next-generation FMIS platform distributed through Case IH dealers.

CNH's latest move continues the machinery giant's investment in digital farming and is expected to bring major benefits for farming customers.

Late last year CNH confirmed a strategic multi-year partnership with precision agriculture company, Farmers Edge, ensuring its cloud based digital solutions would be available through the machinery company's global dealership network.

Case IH Australia New Zealand general manager, Pete McCann said AgDNA's acquisition would enable customers, and those of third party agricultural machinery brands, to benefit from its single point data integration, mapping and analytical tools globally.

"It enhances the agronomic feature-set capabilities of Case IH AFS Connect and complements our existing range of precision farming software solutions partnerships, paving the way for rapid advancement in this precision farming space," he said.

Launched at last year's AgQuip field days in North West NSW, the ClearVU platform is designed to help growers boost on-farm productivity, efficiency and profitability.

"This acquisition is an exciting announcement for all of our customers, and one that will bring wide-ranging benefits and opportunities for agriculture in our local market," Mr McCann said.

"ClearVU is unique in our market for its ability to automatically synchronise with connected Case IH equipment and can import historic and current data from a variety of different sources, so growers can manage all their data in one place.

"We've always believed there are great opportunities to grow our ClearVU product and the acquisition of AgDNA is a major step forward in this plan."

The integration of AFS Connect and the AgDNA feature content would continue to support third party applications tailored to the needs of farm operations.

"CNH Industrial is committed to further digitalising modern agriculture, with the clear ambition to develop a comprehensive suite of digital and connectivity services to help our customers run their farming operations in a seamless and productive way," said CNH Industrial chief executive officer, Hubertus Muhlhauser.

"The acquisition of AgDNA, is further evidence of our continuing investment in digital farming."

