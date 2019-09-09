Biloela beef, cropping flexibility

A BILOELA property with high productive scrub soils giving the flexible options of either beef or crops is on the market.

Located on the Dawson Highway at Mount Murchison, 8km from Biloela, the 377 hectare (930 acre) holding is in three freehold titles.

Galway is being sold to finalise the Estate of Joan Mahon. Galway was bought by the late Glen and Joan Mahon in 2003 to run in conjunction with their Bauhinia district property Bellfields.

Galway has 88 hectares of leucaena.

At that time the property was primarily cultivated and the Mahons continued to grow grain and forage crops. The pasture development work included 88ha of leucaena.

The Mount Murchison district is regarded as having some of the best brigalow and softwood scrub country in Central Queensland.



Galway has been developed and contoured where required. The country can be either planted to leucaena or cultivated for pulse, grain and forage crops.



The Oaky Creek Water Scheme supplies the property with an annual allocation of 4046 kilolitres. The pressurised scheme supplies the houses, troughs and yards. There are also three open dams on good catchments.

The Galway homestead was constructed in 1994 and is situated on an elevated rise.

Galway is divided into nine main paddocks, three of which are leucaena paddocks.



The fencing is described as being in good condition with a replacement program in place. There are steel gate assemblies and lanes to the yards.

The timber and steel panel cattle yards have a head bale, cooler yards and two holding paddocks.

Galway has three90 tonne Normoyle silos on a concrete slab, with an interconnected base auger. There are also three smaller silos on concrete base.

Other improvements include three sheds near the homestead and an older shed located at the cottage.

The homestead was constructed in 1994 and is situated on an elevated rise. The open plan home features wide verandahs and timber hardwood floors.



The original Galway residence is adjacent to the main homestead and is currently not used.

The cottage is currently tenanted.

Galway will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Biloela on September 23.

Contact Mark Simpson, 0418 792 647, Ray White Rural.

The story Biloela beef, cropping flexibility first appeared on Queensland Country Life.