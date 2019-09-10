East Lodden Merino to $5750

For their first on-property Merino ram sale, brothers Tom and Marcus Hooke, East Lodden Merinos, Wanganella penned 60 April-shorn, June 2018 drop rams for a top price of $5750.

The sale realised 56/60 rams sold for overall average price of $1933.

First time buyer at East Lodden, Stewart Warner, Beechworth bought the top priced ram, which he said will be used in an AI program along with being naturally mated.

Mr Warner was attracted to the son of Richmond 160110 for his great figures supported by a good conformation.

"I liked his growth rate, muscle and fat with clean fleece weight," he said.

"They are the priority in my breeding program."

However, Mr Warner said the wool also needs to be right to handle his 700mm plus annual rainfall.

The ram had the exacting figures of 10.8 yearling weight, 0.9 yearling fat, 1.5 yearling eye muscle depth and 12.1 yearling staple length.

His fleece had the measurement of 21.8 micron, 13.8 CV and 99.2 percent comfort factor.

Mr Warner joins 1500 Merino ewes and with a lambing in Septemeber/October he marks around 110 percent to ewes joined.

He sells his shorn wethers before they are 12 months old and has not mulesed his sheep since 2007.

Other good sales included one at $5250 bought by Hynam Ag Pty Ltd, Longwood, Victoria: one at $5000 bought by Mark Kerin, Yeoval and one at $5000 bought by R.F and W.J Allen, Byawatha, Vic.

D and K Schilg Partnership, Brocklesby added to their sire battery with four rams to top of $4500 and average price $3437.

Their top priced ram, a son of Richmond 160110 had the figures of 11.3 YWT, 0.7 YFAT, 2.1 YEMD, 2.0 YCFW and 12.8 YSL with a fleece which measured 19.4 micron with 99.7 percent comfort factor.

Return buyers Ian and Stacey Lugsdin, Hay purchased six rams to top of $4000 with overall average of $1792.

For their country north of Hay, Mrs Lugsdin said they were looking for future sires with fat and eye muscle depth.



"They are very important traits if we are going to run ewes which will give us a good lambing through tough seasons," she said.



Their flock already has good yearling weight and staple length, but she said they still pay attention to those productive characteristics.

"We like to get staple length with our aim of shearing twice a year," she said.

At present they are shearing each eight months.

A significant purchase made over the phone was the $3500 paid by the Barooga Stud, Williams, WA for a son of Richmond 160110.

His measurements of 12.7 YWT, 1.0 YFAT, 2.7 YEMD. 21 YCFW and 8.9 YSL complimented a fleece with 21.3 microns and 98 percent comfort factor.

Another sale at $3500 was made when J.S Barnes and Co, Finley purchased their choice of the draft.

The son of Karbullah 155076 had the impressive figures of 5.4 YWT, 0.4 YFAT, 0.4 YEMD, 18 YCFW and 9.4 YSL and carrying a fleece measuring 17.5 micron and 99.6 percent comfort factor.

After the sale, Marcus Hooke said he and Tom were 'very pleased with result'.

"We had a lot of repeat clients and they were supported by many new faces," he said. "The sheep have done very well coming through a tough season."

The sale was settled by Landmark studstock with auctioneer Peter Godbolt sharing gavel duties with Nick Gray, Elders, Jerilderie.

