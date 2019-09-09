Ballatherie Merinos sell to $4000, ave $1659

The Peters family of Ballatherie Poll Merinos, Hillston sold 115 of 120 rams offered to a top of $4000 and an average of $1659, at their on-property Spring sale.

The Peters said they were very pleased with the result, the sale achieving both a higher top and average than last year's sale (top of $3300 and average of $1480) despite ongoing seasonal challenges and poor weather on the day.

Merrowie, Hillston purchased the top priced ram, one of 15 they bought at the sale.

The top ram, Ballatherie B-301, had 19.5 microns, a fibre diametre of 4.0, coefficient of variation of 20.4 and comfort factor of 99.05 per cent.

Merrowie Manager, Paul Mulcahy said he bought the ram for his good body of quality wool.

"That's what we're hoping to breed with the Merrowie ewes," Mr Mulcahy said.

Merrowie was sold 18-months-ago by Twynam Agricultural Group to American investment company MRA.



Ballatherie stud principal, Geoff Peters with the charity pen ram who sold for $2,250 to John McKeon, Hillston. The proceeds of the ram's sale will go to Hillston Can Assist. Photo supplied.

Mr Mulcahy said they now ran 6000 Merino ewes with currently, 50 per cent of the ewes joined back to Ballatherie Merinos while the seconds were crossed with White Suffolks.

"With these latest purchases from Ballatherie we'll look at increasing the Merino percentage, probably to 60, 40," Mr Mulcahy said.

He said they had decided to invest in Ballatherie rams because they were bred for their country and were good wool-cutting Merinos.



Another repeat client, Edward Park Pastoral, Moulamein, bought five rams to a top of $3,750.

John McKeon, Hillston, bought the charity pen ram for $2,250, the proceeds donated by the Peters family to Hillston Can Assisit.



The volume buyer of the day was the Thomas family from Ivanhoe, who took home 48 rams.

A further 59 grade rams were sold after the auction.

The sale was conducted by Landmark.

