Kerin Poll Merinos sell 450 rams in auction total clearance

BUYERS registered numbered more than 70 Merino breeders from NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, and took home a record 450 rams after paying up to $10,000 and an average price of $2504 at the 10th annual Kerin Poll Merino ram sale at Yeoval on Monday.
It was a calculated gamble for stud principals which paid off handsomely to offer and sell at auction all 450 rams in the catalogue.
First-time Tasmanian buyer, Bicton Pty Ltd, Campbell Town, paid the top money for a 19.5 micron son of Kerin Poll 160502, by Moorundie Park 130306, to be used as a top sire within the 2500 commercial ewe flock.
Buyer of most rams was tim Oldfield, Belalie, Bourke, who purchased 47 rams.
