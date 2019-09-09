Kerin Poll Merinos sell 450 rams in auction total clearance

Kerin Poll Merinos sell 450 rams in auction total clearance


A record 450 Poll Merino rams were cleared at auction for a $2504 average at Kerin Poll Merino's annual sale, Yeoval, on Monday.

    Brett Kerin of Kerin Poll stud assists Andrew Jarrott, Oakee, Bribbabee, with ram selections.

    Andy McLeod, sheep classer, Dubbo, with Daniel and Peter O’Leary, Maiala, Eumungerie.

    Tom and David Gorman, Mungarra, Forbes, inspecting rams prior to the auction.

    Kristy and Craig Pietsch, Pietsch Rural, Bordertown, South Australia, selecting their choice of rams prior to the sale.

    Sheep classer, Paul Kelly, Quirindi, (centre) assists Angus and Campbell Gregory, landsgrove, Wellington, with ram selection before sale-time.

    Mel Kiel, Myone, Yeoval, with Fletcher, 2, Cleo, 10 weeks, and mum Kristina Kerin of Kerin Poll stud. Mel helped deliver Cleo at Kristina’s home as the baby’s keenness to enter the world was sooner than expected.

    Jim Young, Landmark Finance, Dubbo, with Craig Pellow, QPL Rural, Temora, and Warwick Anderson, Avondale, Narrandera.

    Andrew Gordon, with Garry Telford and Graham Gordon, Glendower, Vittoria.

    Tom Campbell, Bowyer and Livermore, Orange, with Peter Seary and John Moutsopoulos, Fairview, Binda.

    John Holland, Uungula, Wuuluman, with AWI chair Colette Garnsey, and Don Macdonald, AWI board member and principal of Macdonald Wool, Dubbo.

Among the buyers, bidders and supporters at Kerin Poll Merino ram sale.

BUYERS registered numbered more than 70 Merino breeders from NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, and took home a record 450 rams after paying up to $10,000 and an average price of $2504 at the 10th annual Kerin Poll Merino ram sale at Yeoval on Monday.

It was a calculated gamble for stud principals which paid off handsomely to offer and sell at auction all 450 rams in the catalogue.

First-time Tasmanian buyer, Bicton Pty Ltd, Campbell Town, paid the top money for a 19.5 micron son of Kerin Poll 160502, by Moorundie Park 130306, to be used as a top sire within the 2500 commercial ewe flock.

Buyer of most rams was tim Oldfield, Belalie, Bourke, who purchased 47 rams.

  • Full report in The Land September 12 edition.

