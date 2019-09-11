A SURVEY is being held to collect feedback about the barriers in agriculture that impede progress and to identify the resources needed to ensure workplace equality.



Conducted by global animal health company Alltech, the survey is open to women and men across all sectors of the agri-food industry, and the results will be revealed at the Women in Food and Agriculture Summit in Amsterdam on December 3-4.

This collaborative effort to reach across sectors and geographical boundaries in an attempt to improve the industry's outlook reflects Alltech's vision for a Planet of Plenty.



During ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference held in Lexington, Kentucky, in May, Alltech president and CEO Dr Mark Lyons outlined the company's vision for a future with enough nutritious and safe food for the rising population, with our environment and resources preserved for future generations.



"It is my experience that the most effective organisations embrace diversity and support inclusion," Dr Lyons said.



"The food and agriculture sectors include many talented female leaders, and we need to make sure young people see themselves represented and can envision a future career in the industry.



"Through this industry-wide survey, we hope to gain a better understanding of the challenges facing women in ag and identify opportunities for growth."

CLICK HERE to contribute to the global conversation by taking the gender equality in agriculture survey.

For more information on the Women in Food and Agriculture Summit, visit wfasummit.com.

The story Women in agriculture survey launched first appeared on Queensland Country Life.