All the photos from the National Rural Women's Award gala dinner

The 2019 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award National winner Jo Palmer with Federal Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie.

People from across the country gathered at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday for the 2019 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award.



NSW remote work advocate, Jo Palmer, founder of Pointer Remote Roles, was named the 2019 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award National Winner, and Victoria's Claire Moore the National Runner Up.

Based in The Rock, near Wagga Wagga, Ms Palmer is passionate about creating employment opportunities for rural and remote Australians.



Her project enables others to also contribute to the prosperity of rural and regional Australia.

Adding to the $10,000 already awarded to each state finalist from Platinum Sponsor Westpac, Ms Palmer will receive an additional $10,000 Westpac Bursary to further progress her winning project.



2019 AgriFutures Rural Womens Award National Runner Up, Victorian beekeeper Claire Moore, took a $5000 Westpac bursary.

The Kyneton resident is on a mission to inspire Australian bee keepers to increase their hive numbers while also exporting Australia's healthy and clean bees to the world.

Applications for the 2020 AgriFutures Rural Womens Award are now open and close on Thursday 31 October 2019, 11.00pm AEDT. Northern Territory entrants closes Sunday, 26 January 2020, 11.00pm AEDT.

Full details can be found at www.agrifutures.com.au/people-leadership/rural-womens-award