The Opposition's agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon asked Nationals Leader Michael McCormack why the government hadn't published the work of its high profile drought troubleshooters.

Mr McCormack made the reasonable point that he "can't make it rain", but the Deputy PM didn't shed light on the absent documents.

In August last year, when Scott Morrison became Prime Minister, he announced a renewed focus on drought policy replete with some military brass to add polish to his new administration, and a new job to keep the former Deputy PM out of trouble.

Mr Morrison appointed Major General Stephen Day as drought co-ordinator, who would lead a taskforce of rural representative groups in the development of new policies to tackle drought.

At the same time, the former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was made the Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Drought.

Drought drags on, both roles have been wound up. What the public got to show for their investment in the Drought Co-ordinator and Envoy remains to be seen, as none of their work or findings has been made public.

"Why hasn't the government made any of these reports available to the parliament?," Mr Fitzgibbon asked Mr McCormack today.

Mr McCormack said the government was making sure drought-hit communities knew "we have their back".

"But we can and must do," Mr McCormack said.

"We have put a dedicated minister around the cabinet table to ensure that drought is front and centre of all our political discussion at the highest level."

Farmonline understands Major General Stephen Day has submitted a report to government, but it's unclear what it said, or when it will be released.

Barnaby Joyce was critical of the decision to cancel his drought role.

"I think the resource of a drought envoy should have been maintained," Mr Joyce said in May.

"I don't want to white ant parliament, but I think they should have kept the position. Why? Because the drought is getting worse for people, not better."