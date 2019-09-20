Fertile new ideas at fertiliser conference | PHOTOS

FINDING new opportunities, meeting challenges and embracing future technologies were the themes at this year's fertiliser industry conference on the Gold Coast.
Fertilizer Australia's annual conference attracted 200 delegates from across Australia with a diverse speaker program followed by a field tour to explore the 'More Profit from Nitrogen' project, which is focusing on improving nitrogen use efficiency in intensive cropping and pasture systems.
Major sponsor of the conference, Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, was celebrating its 100-year milestone, although president, Stephan Titze, was focused on the future and encouraging the industry to become 'greener'.
