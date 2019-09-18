Droughtmaster Lager goes down a treat

FROM the day the name was coined early last century by a handful of astute Northern Queensland cattlemen breeding a type of animal able to perform in tough conditions, the Droughtmaster was iconic Australian and quintessential man-on-the-land..

Naming a beer after the breed was always going to happen.

Japanese beverage company Asahi's just-launched Droughtmaster Lager is marketed as a "an easier drinking modern beer still tough for Australians."

Only available in Queensland, the 3.5 per cent alcohol beer was designed for those on the land and the degree to which it has been embraced has caught even its makers by surprise.

"The initial 5000 cartons sold out in three weeks so we produced another 5000 and that went just as quickly and so now we've just made another 10,000," said Asahi field sales manager Michael Baker, who was run off his feet at the Droughtmaster National serving the lager up to eager taste testers.

Asahi believes classic beer brands are in heavy long-term decline as consumers move away from bitter beers. That's why Droughtmaster Lager's "crisp and refreshing modern taste, brewed for the rugged conditions of the Great Southern Land" is proving such a hit, according to Mr Baker.

It's made with Australian ingredients and is perfectly suited to the dry heat of the outback, he said.

"It was inspired by the breed of cattle of the same name, bred to overcome harsh Australian conditions," he said.

Droughtmaster producers appear to be thrilled with being the first breed to have a beer named after it.

The Society's new general manager Simon Gleeson said the breed and the beer were a good fit and it could prove a great partnership.

"We see opportunity in working together to grow the exposure of both our products," he said.

"It's really quite a unique opportunity for a breed society."