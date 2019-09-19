Brimblecombe named NAPCo's new CEO

EXPERIENCED agribusiness executive Richard Brimblecombe has been named as the new CEO of The North Australian Pastoral Company.

Mr Brimblecombe has had more than 20 years experience in senior management roles in financial services, commodity trading and processing, rural services and distribution. during those two decades has worked with Suncorp, Namoi Cotton, Landmark and CBA.



For the last four years he has served as the chief executive officer of the Australian arm of StockCo, a specialist livestock funder.



NAPCo is one of Australia's largest privately owned cattle companies managing some some 200,000 cattle on more than 6.1 million hectares, in both Queensland and the Northern Territory.



Mr Brimblecombe said the decision to join NAPCo was both straight forward and very exciting.

"The company has an amazing portfolio of properties and the composite herd that has been developed over a very long period of time is a powerful genetic base that can be leveraged," Mr Brimblecombe said.

"NAPCo is also well known for having a terrific group of people. It has corporate ownership, but it is run more along the line of a large family operation."

Mr Brimblecombe said NAPCo would continue to expand its customer base and develop new markets while not moving away from existing long standing relationships with companies including JBS, Coles and Woolworths.

"NAPCo has the ability to produce more cattle and more meat," he said.

"That can be achieved through the development of existing properties and given the opportunities, I wouldn't rule out adding to the property portfolio."

Current CEO Phil Cummins is signing off from NAPCo to further his career in funds management.

Its stations include: Alexandria, Boomarra, Coolullah, Coorabulka, Cungelella, Glenormiston, Goldsborough, Kynuna Station, Landsborough, Marion Downs, Monkira, Mittiebah and Portland Downs. NAPCo also operates Wainui Feedlot near Dalby.

Mr Brimblecombe will take up the key role with NAPCo in early December. He will also remain on the board of StockCo.

