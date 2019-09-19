Growers as Innovaters agtech workshop to be held in Moree

Farmers2Founders (F2F), with support from IntellectAg and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) will be hosting a Growers as Innovators workshop on Friday, September 20, as part of the inaugural Agtech Founders Field Tour to Moree.

The free half-day event will explore trends in food, agriculture, and technology and presenters will discuss how growers can access new technologies earlier, and the ways they can be involved in shaping how they are built.



Innovative producers with an idea for a new technology, product, or business are encouraged to attend as they will receive support on how to bring these to life.

Farmers2Founders was established by thought leaders and innovation specialists Sarah Nolet (AgThentic) and Dr. Christine Pitt (Food Futures Company).



The co-founders saw a gap between the agriculture and tech communities, and knew a unique project was needed to solve the problem.

"Our aim is to elevate the role of producers to solve real problems," Ms Nolet explained.



"Producers have hard-won expertise, insights, context, and networks. We must unlock this potential and enable producers to catalyse more high value agrifood innovations.

"Agriculture is predicted to become Australia's next $100 billion industry by 2030 and we want to ensure producers play a key role.



"F2F aims to help producers build entrepreneurial and technological skills via tools, resources, coaching and support so they can participate directly in bringing new agtech, foodtech, and food ventures to market with a platform primed for global exposure."

F2F founder Sarah Nolet. Photo: supplied.

Consultant and Director of IntellectAg Brook Sauer said tailored programs like F2F are highly accessible and present new ways for progressive growers to be involved in innovation.

"IntellectAg are thrilled to support the F2F team by hosting a free producer-focused workshop which will take place in Moree as part of our week of events fostering innovation within the region," she said.



"Moree growers are innovators first and foremost and to be able to access and engage with industry experts like Sarah and Christine is a fantastic way to build connections between our regional industry and the broader agtech community, with an emphasis on collaboration and prosperity."

In addition, Ms Sauer has incorporated a Pitch Night on Thursday, September 26, giving a voice to those startups who are in the early developmental stages.

"Agribusinesses leaders, technical staff, government and RDC representatives, farmers, agronomists and anyone with a vested interest in agriculture are encouraged to come, listen, observe, strategise and take the opportunity to connect with founders face to face exploring the scope for potential partnerships," Ms Sauer said.

"This pitch night is a great opportunity for farmers to communicate directly how developments can be useful on the ground.



"Finding the technology to fit the need has been a challenge, and this pitch night will help steer early stage founders towards the most useful solutions and identify gaps in the market."

Following the workshops, producers can apply for the F2F innovation streams in agtech, foodtech, and food innovation.



The workshop will be held at Moree Services Club on Albert St, Moree, NSW.

Farmers2Founders is proudly supported by AgriFutures Australia, Australian Wool Innovation, Grains Research and Development Corporation, Meat & Livestock Australia, and Wine Australia.

The story Growers as Innovaters agtech workshop to be held in Moree first appeared on Moree Champion.