THE highly productive and secure Aramac cattle and sheep property Caber Feidh is on the market.

Located 80km north of Aramac via the sealed Torrens Creek Road and about 180km north east of Longreach, the 10,900 hectare (26,934 acre) property is described as having abundant water, excellent feed and infrastructure.



Caber Feidh is said to have comfortably carried 400-600 cattle in conjunction with 5000-6000 sheep.



The property is being offered Graham and Maree McKenzie and takes its names from the Scots Gaelic word for a stag's antlers.

Caber Feidh is described as an excellent mixture of about 50 per cent strong Mitchell grass downs and 50pc heavy open gidyea and boree country, with soil types running from black to red.

Caber Feidh covers 10,900 hectares.

The property is heavily grassed with strong strands of Mitchell supported by soft herbages and Flinders grass in season. Buffel grass is spreading back through the gidyea areas. Extensive management of black acacia has resulted in having clean, open pastures. Mitchell grass has been baled for use on the property.

Water is supplied from three flowing bores plus a sub-artesian bore servicing tanks, troughs and bore drains throughout the property. There are also four dams.

Caber Feidh is positioned within the north Aramac cluster and has 25km of new exclusion boundary fencing.

Improvements include a five bedroom colonial style homestead, and an open plan cottage suitable for extra accommodation or for use as a school room.

There is also a workshop/machinery shed, six stand shearing shed, old quarters, and steel cattle yards.

Caber Feidh will be auctioned by Elders in Longreach on November 6.

Contact Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, or Tim Salter 0429 649 693, Elders.

The story Caber Feidh heads to auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.