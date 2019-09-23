Melrose tops $3 million

GRAHAM and Sue McDonald, Albeni, Springsure, have bought the 7141 hectare (17,646 acre) Blackall property Melrose.



The sale price is undisclosed but understood to be above the $3 million the property was passed in for to the McDonalds at an Elders auction on July 31.



That puts the sale price above $420/ha ($170/acre). The McDonalds own the adjoining properties Avonleigh, Avondale and Moonbria.

Located 65km north west of Blackall, Melrose has 8km of double frontage to the Barcoo River plus another 6km of double frontage to Douglas Ponds Creek.



The balance of some 4000ha has Mitchell grass downs with leopardwood country rising from the river.



Infrastructure includes a homestead, cottage, shearing shed, and cattle yards.

The marketing of Melrose was handled by Des Cuffe, Elders, Blackall.

