Energy saving advice and grants for farmers

A practical guide to on-farm energy reduction was released today, with strategies to reduce both operating costs and carbon emissions.

The guide was developed by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation in partnership with the National Farmers' Federation.

It lists energy saving measures, ranging from simple low cost measures heating, cooling or irrigation equipment tweaks, to more expensive initiatives such as on-farm renewable energy generation and storage.

"What we see in this report is 51 very practical ideas. We want to make sure they happen as quickly as possible and farmers are well briefed on how to use them," said Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor.

The guide also includes suggestions for new technology that may be out of reach of family-scale farms, but beneficial for rural communities or more expansive agribusiness operations, such as micro energy grids and biomass generation.

"It gives practical advice to our farmers on how they can reduce their emissions, and importantly, reduce their input costs and getting those power prices down," said Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie.

National Farmers' Federation chief executive Tony Mahar said the guide would "help Australian farmers lower their energy bills, reduce their emissions footprint and ultimately, be more productive and competitive".

There is $50 million in grants on offer for energy efficient upgrades, through the Commonwealth and CEFC.

"We are putting our money where our mouth is... to help farmers and communities make use of initiatives just like these ones. It's practical money available for energy audits and energy efficient investment that can help farmers and other small businesses reduce their energy costs," Mr Taylor said.

Up to $10m will be allocated to eligible dairy farms struggling with high electricity costs, Mr Taylor said.



The Energy Efficient Communities Program provides grants to businesses and community organisations for a range of energy efficient investments.

Community organisations can apply for grants from October this year, and businesses can apply sometime in early 2020.

The grants are open to small businesses, high energy consumption businesses, and community organisations.

Grants are awarded on a first come, first served basis.

For more information: Visit the Energy Department's website.