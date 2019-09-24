Victorian cattle producer and vet Elle Moyle has been shortlisted for the 2020 Zanda McDonald Award.

Six Australasian agricultural professionals have been shortlisted for the 2020 Zanda McDonald Award.



The trans-Tasman award is in its sixth year and recognises talented passionate young professionals working in agriculture.

The two Australian and four New Zealand finalists for the 2020 award were selected for their passion, strong leadership, and contributions they're making to Australasian agriculture.

Read more:

Impressive lineup for 2020 Zanda McDonald Award Michael Graham, 33, Central South West NSW.

Scott Harpham, 27, Southland NZ.

Jack Raharuhi, 27, Westport NZ.

James Robertson, 22, FMG NZ Young Farmer of the Year recipient.

Nigel Woodhead, 31, Milton NZ.

Elle Moyle, 29, Hamilton Vic. Tweet Facebook of

The shortlisted candidates are:

Michael Graham, 33, Central South West NSW. General Manager for Paraway Pastoral Company and member of Paraway's leadership team.



Dr Elle Moyle, 29,Hamilton Victoria. District Veterinarian for Agriculture Victoria and owner/operator of a sheep and beef farm.



Scott Harpham, 27, Southland NZ. Senior Business Manager for Pamu Farms' Southland operation.



Jack Raharuhi, 27, Westport NZ. Buller Dairy Group Operations Manager for Pamu Farms in Westport and winner of the 2016 Ahuwhenua Young Maori Farmer of the Year.



James Robertson, 22, NZ. Sales Graduate for Fonterra and 2019 FMG NZ Young Farmer of the Year recipient.



Nigel Woodhead, 31, Milton NZ. Sheep and beef farmer, and board member of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Award.

Award chairman Richard Rains, said the judges were rapt with the calibre of applicants for this years' award.

"This is always such an exciting process for myself and my fellow judges," he said.



"We've been blown away by the talent and capabilities of those that applied and we feel confident the future of agriculture is in safe hands with the next generation.



"This years' shortlist demonstrates the traits we're looking for, including ambition, passion and a desire to make their mark on the industry.

"We're thrilled to be able to recognise and support the next tier of young leaders in Zanda McDonald's honour, and we're looking forward to helping them take their careers to the next level."

The six candidates will be interviewed in Wellington next month and the three finalists will be announced in November.



The winner will be announced next March at the Platinum Primary Producers conference in Christchurch.

The winner of the award receives a personal development package which includes including mentoring with industry leaders and chartered travel to remote and diverse farming operations around Australasia.

Australian Community Media is one of the major sponsors of the Zanda McDonald Award.