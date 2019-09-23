Gooyea offered with 2000 cattle

QUILPIE district property Gooyea Station will be offered with about 2000 cattle when it is auctioned by Elders in Roma on October 25.

Covering 133,700 hectares (330,372 acres), the rolling term lease is located 170km north of Quilpie or 270km south west of Blackall and has an estimated carrying capacity of 3500 breeders.

The property has mulga, box, and ironbark vegetation with areas of scattered gidyea and brigalow.

Gooyea is fenced into 11 main paddocks with holding paddocks.

Gooyea Station has an estimated carrying capacity of 3500 breeders and is being offered with about 2000 cattle.

Water is supplied by numerous creek systems with a number of large permanent and semi-permanent water holes and springs throughout, numerous dams, and four bores.

The main set of cattle yards have a Breckon calf cradle, crush, loading ramp and a five way draft. There are six mustering yards.



Other improvements include a lowset five bedroom home set in an established garden, which includes an orchard. There is also a three bedroom cottage.

Gooyea features a new 35x20m steel frame machinery shed. There is also a 10x14m workshop, a four bay machinery shed, and a two bay vehicle garage.

The approximately 2000 cattle on Gooyea are included in the sale. The brand will stay with the property. The property is offered for sale bare of plant.

The property has received some 355mm of rain since March and has what is described as an excellent coverage of fresh mulga and native grasses.



Gooyea Station features a new 35x20m steel frame machinery shed.

Marketing agent Daven Vohland said Gooyea Station was an opportunity to buy a large scale cattle station with cattle included in the sale.



"The property has an excellent season for buyers looking for fodder," Mr Vohland said.



"Further development of the property presents the opportunity to increase livestock production."

Contact Daven Vohland, 0419 944 901, Elders.

