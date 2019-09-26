Qld's water resource plans accredited

FARMERS have welcomed news that Queensland is the first state to have all its Murray-Darling Basin water resource plans accredited by the federal government.

Following the accreditation of the first water resource plan in the Basin for Warrego, Paroo and Nebine in 2017, the Border Rivers Moonie and Condamine-Balonne water resource plans have now reached the same milestone.

Queensland Farmers' Federation president Stuart Armitage said the achievement was a significant step in ensuring water management outcomes in the Murray-Darlin Basin were supported by the right infrastructure, policy and enforcement settings.

"Water resource plans are an integral part of implementing the Basin Plan. They set new rules on how much water can be taken from the system and ensure the sustainable diversion limit is not exceeded over time," Mr Armitage said.

"The Murray-Darling Basin Plan, and the Northern Basin Review in particular, provide much needed certainty for Queensland farmers and represent a workable way to achieve environmental outcomes while minimising the economic and social impacts on many Basin communities.

"The Queensland Government also completed an independent audit into the measurement and compliance of the state's water resources last year.

"With implementation likely to start in the Murray Darling Basin, we expect the government to work closely and constructively with irrigators and industry groups to ensure responsible water use and management continues."

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said the accreditation was the final sign-off to a number of years of work completed by the Palaszczuk government working closely with industry and communities.



"The water plans have expanded water markets by converting approximately 600 licences, or more than 39 gigalitres of water, into tradeable water allocations," Dr Lynham said.

"These trading opportunities will help drive economic development across the south-west and border region, with rural and town businesses able to buy, sell and lease surplus water.

"At the same time, targets for measuring water use and new regular reporting on the take of overland flow water in high use areas will ensure Queensland meets its environmental and sustainability requirements under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan."

Dr Lynham said the plans also included greater recognition of Aboriginal cultural and economic needs.

Five-yearly reports will be prepared in consultation with Aboriginal people to support the water flow requirements for their cultural values and use.



The story Qld's water resource plans accredited first appeared on Queensland Country Life.