Have your say: Mandatory traceability for cropping and hort

New reforms will make property identifiers compulsory across the agriculture supply chain by 2022 and federal government is seeking feedback on the reform.

State and federal governments agreed to extend traceability requirements, which are already in place for the livestock industry, for all properties involved in agriculture.

The federal Agriculture Department is seeking public feedback. By the end of the year it plans to have a set of agreed principles between all governments.



The changes are set to become law across the country by 2022.

Property identifiers are currently in place in all state and territory governments for the livestock industry.



The Victorian government also issues them for vineyards over 0.5 hectares, or properties with more than 20 chestnut trees.

The Department said sector-wide traceability would boost authorities' ability to management biosecurity outbreak, help producers meet the expectations of domestic and export customers, and avoid potential overlaps between emerging industry requirements and new regulations.

The proposed reforms would include the following properties: