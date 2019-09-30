Langley tests CQ market

SIGNIFICANT Middlemount property Langley is set to again test the strength of the Central Queensland property market.

Offered by the Black family, who have held the property since 1995, the 4882 hectare (12,062 acre) sits above the junction of the Isaac and Connors rivers.

The holding is located 50km north east of Middlemount on the May Downs Road.

Langley is divided into 17 paddocks and has a range of soil types including:



- About 550ha of alluvial scrub soils developed to cultivation, recently having forage sorghum cut and baled for hay. Small volumes of rain would see the forage return well.



- Some 1450ha of softwood scrub, mainly brigalow, black wattle and bauhinia, developed by blade-ploughing and stick-raking.



- River flats and channels covering 1907ha, from heavy dark clay soils to lighter alluvial soils, either pulled, stick-raked or treated with Graslan pellets.



- Channels and timbered areas of remnant vegetation along the Connors and Isaac's Rivers and May Downs Creek covering 693ha.



- About 285ha of ironbark red clay soils, which has been mainly stick-raked, while leaving adequate stock shelter.



The Connors River forms the eastern boundary of Langley and has many permanent and clean water holes. Below the Connors and Isaac rivers junction, the vendors pump to two concrete tanks which services the feedlot, the homestead and tanks.



The pumps are located on a flood free location on the banks of the Connors River on the neighbouring property Connors Junction.



There are also numerous permanent and clean water holes all along the Isaac River. May Downs Creek also has two permanent water holes and numerous seasonal, clean water holes.



There are also two dams with tanks, which service a number of paddocks.



Improvements include a four bedroom home, workers' cottage, hay sheds, workshop, silo and an igloo-style machinery shed.

There are also two sets of cattle yards, a feedlot, two 2500 tonne silage pits and molasses tanks.

Langley will be sold through an expressions of interest process, closing with Landmark Harcourts on October 25.

Contact Matt Beard, 0428 765 687, or Terry Ray, 0427 821 177, Landmark Harcourts.

