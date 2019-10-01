Bendigo bull crowned champion Murray Grey

One of the youngest Murray Grey bulls on show in Melbourne has been crowned the breed's champion for 2019.

Ganado Pancho was chosen early on Monday as the breed's best bull aged 12 to 15 months.

As the day progressed the animal continued to shine and was eventually chosen as Grand Champion and then Supreme Exhibit.



The owner of Ganado Greys Courtney Hazeldene was happy the work she's done since starting the stud in 2006 is paying off.

"It's been going pretty well with plenty of interest in the cattle," she said.



"Melbourne's the only Royal Show that I've done, but mainly its local shows like Bendigo, Rochester and Whittlesea."



The Murray Grey class judge James McWilliam said based on the animals on show in Melbourne the breed's moving in a modern direction.



"There were a lot more similarities in the breed this year to others," he said.



"They're moving forward to most people are looking for in the beef industry.



That is, functional cattle that are going to lay down fat cover and turn off calves at a heavier weight earlier."

The other big winner in the Murray Greys was Maefair Murray Greys from Turramurra NSW, who were named Most Successful Exhibitor in the class.



Owner Guy Burnett said they run about 75 stud cows and bulls and the trip south to Melbourne made sense.



"We concentrate mainly on Sydney Royal, but Melbourne being close in proximity it makes sense to come down here," he said.

Champion Female: Maefair Misti P5 with (L-R) Owner Guy Burnett, Handler Stuart Hobbs, trophy presenter Annie Burnside and judge James McWilliam.

Murray Grey Winners

Grand Champion Female: Maefair Misti P5. Maefair Murray Greys, Turramurra NSW.



Grand Champion Bull and Supreme Exhibit: Ganado Pancho. Ganado Greys, Leichardt VIC.



Most Successful Exhibitor: Maefair Murray Greys, Turramurra NSW.

