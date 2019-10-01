Holding Animals Australia to account

Opinion

Animals Australia perpetuate the image that they are in a David and Goliath battle against those who, in their eyes, would harm animals.



In their own publications they refer to themselves as a 'small animal charity from down under' who hold the 'powerful exporter companies' to account.



At best, such statements are only fractionally true and may act as cover for a more concerning pattern of behaviour.

In reality, the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profits Commission (ACNC) classifies Animals Australia as a 'large' charity, who, AEC records show, received $9.3 million in public donations in 2018 alone. Since 2014 they've reported more than $39 million in tax-free revenue, $34 million stemming from public donations.

Animals Australia have disclosed to the ACNC that they operated in all states and territories in Australia as well as Austria, Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Romania and Israel. Their international arm, Animals International, is registered to their Melbourne offices.

They're also comparatively big political spenders. In 2017-18, Animals Australia registered political expenditure to the Australian Electoral Commission of $2.4 million - more than the Business Council of Australia (at $1.7 million), the Minerals Council of Australia (at $1.2 million) and GetUp! (at $742,000).

While positioning themselves as the underdog can likely be forgiven as a marketing tactic, there are other inconsistencies worthy of more serious attention.

Animals Australia have always denied paying for footage. And yet, they are administrators of the $5 million 'Animal Justice Fund', which when launched in 2010, was intended to provide up to $30,000 to individuals who came forward with evidence of animal abuse in factory farming.

One of the stated aims of the fund is to 'provide financial support to whistleblowers whose income has been impacted upon by reporting and exposing animal abuse'.

Will Evans

While acting as administrator to a fund that encourages whistleblowers by financially rewarding them, they claim to not to carry out such behaviour themselves.

This self-proclaimed 'small charity' (with revenue over 5 years of $39 million and operations in at least 6 countries) is steadfast in these claims - with denials regarding payments issued in 2019, 2018, 2013 and 2011.

Last week, the Federal Member for O'Connor, Rick Wilson, made statements to Parliament reinforcing previous allegations that Animals Australia do in fact pay for footage. He claimed to have seen receipts for payments made to crew members of livestock vessels in the amount of $178,000 from Animals Australia.

A story in the Daily Telegraph earlier this month further supports Mr Wilson's assertions. The story appears to provide substantial evidence that payments have been made. Sky News similarly aired an interview with a crew member who claimed he had received payments and communicated with Animals Australia directly about selling them footage.

While there has been a Department of Agriculture investigation into these allegations that found no "breaches of commonwealth law" had occurred, there is no law that prevents paying for footage.



Still, Animals Australia continue to deny making payments.

In a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald, after the Department of Agriculture's investigation was closed, a representative of Animals Australia stated, "This investigation has proven that... No incentive was paid to film or provide the vision...". Again, this is not entirely truthful.

Illegality is not the only standard to which charities are held in this country. The ACNC sets out the following for charities regarding making false or misleading statements: "A statement is false if it is contrary to fact or wrong, irrespective of whether or not it was made with the knowledge that it was false."

If Animals Australia have paid for footage, which needs to be investigated, and have repeatedly and publicly denied that they do, then they have made false statements. Unlike their other claims, this is one they must be held accountable for. Allowing such behaviour has the potential to cause serious harm.

- Will Evans is the chief executive officer of the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters Association

