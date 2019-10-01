Big showing for Charolais in Melbourne

The Charolais breed were well represented at the 2019 Melbourne show with two of their exhibitors taking out interbreed prizes.

Kenmere Charolais from Holbrook NSW exhibited the show's supreme breeder group, and Waterford Charolais won Supreme Champion Bull of the show with Waterford Neon Lights N35E.



Another big winner was Jon Weeks from Warilla Charolais Echuca VIC, who's young heifer Warilla Perfection, was awarded Supreme Charolais Female.

Mr Weeks said they haven't been in the showing scene for that long, and while he was very happy with the win, he was just a pleaseed with the efforts of his granddaughter Cassie Hill who was their handler.

"Very happy with today, but probably more for Cassie," he said.

Supreme Champion: Grand Champion Charolais Female Warilla Perfection with (L-R) Assoc Judge Josh PHillips, Jon Weekes, Cassie Hill, judge Nicole Nicholls, Geoff King.

Charolais Class Winners

Grand Champion Female: Warilla Perfection, Warilla Charolais, Echuca Victoria.



Grand Champion Charolais Bull and Charolais Supreme Exhibit: Waterford Neon Lights N35E, Waterford Charolais, Mt Macedon VIC.

Most Successful Charolais Exhibitor: Kenmere Charolais, Holbrook NSW.

