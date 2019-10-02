Pulses don't allow you to abandon N program

Jane Gentry, Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, says farmers have to plan how to replace nutrients taken out by pulse crops.

PLANTING a nitrogen (N) fixing pulse crop means you don't have to worry about putting nitrogen fertiliser right?

That is the commonly held belief of many Aussie farmers, but a group of NSW and Queensland-based researchers have bad news for those relying on legumes to fix N.

While legumes have a whole host of agronomic benefits, nitrogen fixation is not necessarily the foremost of them.

The researchers said that although pulse crops do fix nitrogen, higher grain yields from the crops with newer varieties mean that more nitrogen is being pulled out into the plant rather than remaining in the soil.

As part of a Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) project, the Queensland the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF), CSIRO and the NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) have worked on comparing the nutrient inputs of different farming systems and long-term impacts on soil nutrient status.

The project compares district average farming systems against other rotations and practices, such as a higher rate of pulse crops or increasing the level of N and phosphorus fertiliser that goes out.

A key finding was that while there were N fixation benefits, the higher legume frequency rotation was generally found to utilise the soil mineral N to the same extent as a cereal crop, offsetting the fixation.

NSW DPI researcher Jon Baird said the results were remarkably similar across a range of soil types and rainfall zones.

"Importantly, these results were consistent across the full range of starting soil N conditions, from locations with very high starting mineral N status to locations with low mineral N status where legumes would be required to fix N to meet their needs," Mr Baird said.

"These results challenge the commonly held assumption that grain legumes will have benefits for reducing N fertiliser needs in the crop sequence.

"As our capacity to grow high yielding grain legumes has increased so too has our harvest index and hence the ratio of N removed in grain to that left in biomass, thereby diminishing the contributions of residual N after the crop."

There is also a big removal of potassium (K) through legume crops, due to their high nutrient take-out.

With legumes containing up to three times the concentration of some nutrients compared to cereals, nutrient export tends to be high in spite of comparatively lower yields.

DAF principal development extension officer Jayne Gentry said the challenge facing industry was how and when to replace the nutrients taken out in the farming system.

"With soil fertility on the decline across the northern region, there's heightened interest among growers in strategies to halt or reverse this trend," she said.

She said it was a double edged sword, with the strategy that best sparks mineralisation also requiring the most crop nutrition.

"Past research suggests that this can be achieved through maximising biomass production, thereby increasing soil organic matter levels and building the natural supply of nutrients such as N and P."

However maximising biomass production relies on an adequate supply of crop nutrition as well as the provision of nutrients to promote soil microbial processes.

The research also challenged another commonly held assumption - that some grain legumes are more efficient than others at increasing N mineralisation during the subsequent fallow period prior to the next crop.