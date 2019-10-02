THE historic Gracemere property Malchi was passed in for $3.3 million, while the 36ha block Robins was sold at an Elders auction on Wednesday.



Marketing agent Virgil Kenny, Elders said negotiations were continuing on Malchi, which was passed in to a southern developer. Robins sold under the hammer for $290,000 to nearby landholders, the Sutton family.

Five of the six parties that registered to bid at the auction in Rockhampton were active.

The country carries a good body of soft, native grasses with areas of buffel spreading throughout.

The Archer Brothers settled in the region in 1855 when Queensland was still part of the colony of NSW.

Covering 1501 hectares (3709 acres) in 21 freehold titles, Malchi and Robins is located 6km from Gracemere.



There are creek flats running to slightly undulating hills and rising to higher slopes with open forest country with ironbark and bloodwood.



Water is supplied from seven bores, five dams, and two branches of Malchi Creek

Water is supplied from seven bores, five dams, and two branches of Malchi Creek, which runs the full length of the property. There is also a one megalitre from the Stanwell pipeline for stock and domestic use.



The property is fenced into six main paddocks with new boundary fencing. There is also an old set of cattle yards.



Contact Virgil Kenny 0427 334 100, Elders.

The story Malchi passed in, Robins sold first appeared on Queensland Country Life.