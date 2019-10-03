Kingsgate offers Glen Innes scale | Video

PADDY and Jay Quilty are selling their substantial 5790 hectare (14,307 acre) New England, NSW, property Kingsgate Station.



Located in the favoured Red Range district, 32km east of Glen Innes, the Quiltys have owned Kingsgate since 1983 and are looking to downside.

Offered through Colliers International Agribusiness, the carrying capacity has historically been 1000 breeders plus followers.



The land consists of pasture improved, open grazing country through to semi-open and timbered grazing. The property also has additional forest grazing permits.

Improvements include a five bedroom homestead, manager's cottage and jackaroos' quarters, shedding and associated infrastructure at the homestead complex. Kingsgate has two sets of steel cattle yards serviced by a laneway system.

Water is sourced from a double frontage to the Sheep Station Creek and Yarrow River. There are also three bores, including a reticulated trough system and 50 dams.

Marketing agent Jim Guilfoyle, Colliers International Agribusiness, said Kingsgate was an opportunity to acquire a large scale New England grazing operation with substantial development to increase carrying capacity.

Kingsgate Station is being offered through a two stage expressions of interest process. Round one of the EOI closes on November 7.

Contact Jim Guilfoyle, 0407 705 733, or Mike Clifton, 0400 095 902, Colliers International Agribusiness.

