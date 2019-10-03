Readers invited to join ag advocacy debate

Dairy industry heavyweights will join a panel of experts at a special event to be hosted by Australian Community Media's Stock & Land newspaper on October 24.

Facilitated by ACCC deputy chair, Mick Keogh, the Making our Voices Heard panel will take questions from readers after a discussion of agricultural advocacy challenges.

Panellists will include NFF president Fiona Simson, Australian Farm Institute chair and immediate past Australian Pork Ltd chief executive Andrew Spencer, Australian Live Export Council chair and former agriculture minister Simon Crean, Australian Dairy Farmers chief executive and former Cattle Council of Australia chief executive David Inall, and dairy farmer and 2019 Nuffield scholar Daniel Meade.

Mr Meade studied how some of the world's most successful agricultural advocacy bodies operate.

"We in agriculture need to continually challenge the status quo in the desire to innovate and improve," he said.



"This panel is an opportunity to discuss options for ag advocacy."

The event comes as both the red meat and dairy industry plan massive reforms.

The dairy industry is drafting a new approach to its advocacy, while the red meat and livestock industry has launched a white paper discussing the potential of a single advocacy body.

Former Australian Pork Limited chief executive Andrew Spencer has first-hand experience.



"Despite some great work from the NFF, agriculture is known for disunity and too many bodies purporting to represent the various parts of the sum," he said.



Australian Community Media group managing editor - agricultural publishing Brad Cooper is keen to help readers participate.



"We want to bring people from every corner of ag into this pivotal discussion so Making our Voices Heard will also be live-streamed online," he said.



Visit Stock & Landonline for booking details.