SmartBeef conference underway in Dalby ALFA president Bryce Camm with Marchnet's Omar Tas and Geoff Marsh.

Rohan Ingram and Mike Webster, Grevillia Ag, Brisbane.

Jeff House, ALFA with Narromine mayor Craig Davies and Phil Johnston, Narromine Shire Council.

Marty Rowlands, Phibro Animal Health and David Barnes, Killara Feedlot.

Mort & Co livestock buyer Jack Wilkinson opened the conference as MC.

Austasia Animal Products' Iain MacGillivray and Chris O'Brien with Jason Hoey, Advanced Animal Nutrition P/L.

Fraser McIntyre and Ross Murray, Kotzur Pty Ltd, Toowoomba.

Keynote speaker Dr Sam Barringer, Diamond V, speaks to the SmartBeef crowd.

Argentinian producer Luis Tazzioli and Agustin Calveyra, Teknal, Argentina.

Lachy Strohfeldt, PPV and Martin Fullagar, Sandalwood Feedlot.

Tess Herbert, Gundamain and Ladysmith feedlots with Danilo Grandini, Phibro Animal Health, Brazil.

Sonja Dominik, CSIRO and Cameron Angel, Fodder Link.

Nutriment Health's Andrew MacDonald and Andrew Doljanin.

Justin Guy and Liz Wales, Kerwee Feedlot with Kelly Dudley, Rodgers Creek Feedlot.

The first day of the Australian Lot Feeders' Association's SmartBeef conference is underway in Dalby.

Delegates have converged on the Dalby Events Centre for the sold-out two-day conference, which will delve into technical topics and issues concerning the Australian lotfeeding industry.



ALFA president Bryce Camm said Dalby was a great choice of location for the conference, dubbing the town the "spiritual home of the Australian lotfeeding industry" for the prevalence of feedlots in the region.



First day highlights include keynote speaker, Dr Sam Barringer from US-based company Diamond V, a futuristic tour from Virtual Farm's Tim Gentle, and celebrity guest chef and "hardcore carnivore" Jess Pryles.

The story SmartBeef conference underway in Dalby first appeared on Queensland Country Life.