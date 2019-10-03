SmartBeef conference underway in Dalby

The first day of the Australian Lot Feeders' Association's SmartBeef conference is underway in Dalby.
Delegates have converged on the Dalby Events Centre for the sold-out two-day conference, which will delve into technical topics and issues concerning the Australian lotfeeding industry.
ALFA president Bryce Camm said Dalby was a great choice of location for the conference, dubbing the town the "spiritual home of the Australian lotfeeding industry" for the prevalence of feedlots in the region.
First day highlights include keynote speaker, Dr Sam Barringer from US-based company Diamond V, a futuristic tour from Virtual Farm's Tim Gentle, and celebrity guest chef and "hardcore carnivore" Jess Pryles.
