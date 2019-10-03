Truscott: Shorthorn breeders must define markets Millie Moore and Dr Bert Moore both of Indianola Iowa USA, with Ross Leckie, Mt Torrens, SA.

Former CEO of both the Australian Angus and Wagyu Associations Graham Truscott making his presentation.

MLA's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Lisa Sharp.

World Shorthorn Conference President Lawrie Willett AO.

Andrew MacDougall, Adelong NSW and Kylie Catts, Baradeen NSW.

Denis Conroy, Joe Walsh and Renae Taylor, all of JBS.

Sam Martin, Southcote Shorthorns, Walcha NSW. Ashley Park, Colvend Shorthorns, King Country NZ.

Australian Shorthorn breeders need to determine what market they seek to dominate, delegates at the World Shorthorn Conference in Wagga Wagga, have heard.

Graham Truscott is the former chief executive of both the Angus and Wagyu associations of Australia.



He said the beef industry knew Shorthorns as tough cattle, that produce good eating quality meat.

But Mr Truscott added that to gain traction in the competitive consumer market more was needed.

"A breed is simply a set of genetics with particular attributes," he said.

"A beef breed is no different to any other product looking to enter the market and achieve market buy in. It's just a product."

Mr Truscott said if the Shorthorn breed wanted to compete as brand in an already mature market it had to meet some challenges.

"What's the market position that Beef Shorthorn want to own and dominate?" he said.

"To own and dominate a market requires competitive advantage. You have to be able to compete with your competitors."

Mr Truscott said it was that decision making process that helped Angus gain the highest recognition of any breed of cattle in Australia.

"We asked ourselves the questions, what is Angus?" he said.

"So we defined Angus as fine quality beef, and we pushed that mantra like crazy."

Australia's Shorthorn breeders have been joined by counterparts from the USA and UK at the international beef event.



The conference theme is "Meating the Future" with speakers looking at what the breed needs to be competitive in the cattle industry and attractive to consumers at home and overseas.



A recent Meat & Livestock Australia survey shows that globally there was some consumer recognition of Shorthorns as a breed, although it's well behind Angus and Hereford on that score.



The chief marketing and communications officer with MLA Lisa Sharp said MLA had started including questions about breed in its surveys.

"For Shorthorn, in the markets included in this round of our survey the awareness was highest in China, Thailand and Malaysia,," she said.



"But I'd expect that to be much higher in markets like the UK."

Shorthorn also has its own branded product with the Thousand Guineas brand processed by JBS.



Ms Sharp said it was a good example of effective breed branding.



"A brand makes a promise to a consumer," she said.



"They're defined by a tight product specification, communication and they're easily identified.



"At a time when consumers have more choices, and a desire for more information brands can help consumers make decisions.



But Ms Sharp said if a breed wanted a brand to succeed and attract consumers prepared to pay a premium, producers had to play their part.



"The job of the producers is critical," she said. "If we're to deliver on the promise of consistent quality with beef from well cared for animals."



The conference has attracted delegates from New Zealand, the UK, the USA and across Australia.



Stud breeder Sam Martin from Southcote Shorthorns near Walcha in NSW made the the trip south and said with his property in the grip of drought it was heartening to see some green feed and pasture crops during drive.



"The further south we came the more hay we saw," he said.

The next World Shorthorn Conference will be in the UK in three years time.

