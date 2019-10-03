A livestock manager with Teys Australia has been awarded the Excellence in Feedlot Education Medal at the Australian Lot Feeders Association's SmartBeef conference.



Teys Condamine livestock manager David Duncan was selected as one of three finalists for the award, along with Caitlin Obst from Mort & Co's Grassdale feedlot and Hayden Nobel from Princess Royal Feedlot, SA.

In his four and a half years' at Teys Australia's Condamine feedlot, Mr Duncan has worked his way up from a pen rider to leading hand, then to head stockman before securing his current role.



After hearing the announcement on day one of the conference in Dalby, Mr Duncan said a lot of hard work had paid off in terms of all the accredited training he had undertaken.



"It's nice to receive the appreciation," he said.

Mr Duncan, who grew up near Kilcoy, where his family ran Droughtmasters on a small cattle property.

"I was always going to pursue something in the cattle industry," he said.

After completing two years' of agricultural college in Emerald, he spent about nine years' driving cattle trucks before working in the lotfeeding industry.



Mr Duncan said he definitely sees his future in the lotfeeding sector.

"There's an opportunity around every corner," he said.



Teys Condamine livestock manager David Duncan and general manager Phillip Lambert.





The story Teys livestock manager receives feedlot education excellence award first appeared on Queensland Country Life.