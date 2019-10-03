Speculation on the market

BRUCE and Annette Currie's 24,680 hectare (60,986 acre) property Speculation is described as a great opportunity to acquire safe breeding country in the well regarded Jericho district.

Located 75km north of Jericho, the property has been mostly destocked since June following some 200mm of rain during March and April and followed up with 61mm in June and July.

The property is described as carrying a healthy body of feed being a mix of grasses and spinifex.

Speculation is divided into 12 main paddocks plus holding paddocks and laneways.

Some three-quarters of the property is open ironbark and box country with patches of pine, paperbark and wattle. The balance is range country with useful hollows.



The property is watered by two bores, which supply tanks and troughs, and seven dams.



Improvements include a comfortable, four bedroom homestead, two big sheds and steel cattle yards.



Speculation is being marketed by Elders through an expressions of interest process.

Contact Des Cuffe, 0428 581 001, Elders Real Estate Blackall.

