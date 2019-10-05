New CEO announced for Norco

Michael Hampson

The Board of the NSW dairy co-operative, Norco, has appointed Michael Hampson as its new chief executive officer.



Mr Hampson took over the top job this week having started with Norco seven months ago in the role of chief operating officer.



During that time, Mr Hampson worked closely with the Norco Foods' division developing and executing their corporate strategy, overseeing the business operations and financial performance of the co-operative.

Chairman Greg McNamara said Mr Hampson bought a wealth of experience gathered across the dairy and consumer goods industries.

"Michael has gathered the support of the Norco team and delivered positive change to the business since day one at Norco, and will now have the ability to lead our great co-operative as we head into our 125th anniversary year," he said.

Mr Hampson said it would be a pleasure to lead the management team of Australia's largest dairy co-operative.

"Norco is a proud, growing business with a 125 year history of supporting farmers and the communities where we operate," he said.



"The next chapter of the Norco story will see us continue to build on our strengths of supporting our farmers, providing exceptional career opportunities for our people, and continue to provide quality dairy products to our valued consumers across the world."