Western Downs breeding, fattening opportunity

GEDDESVALE represents 6271 hectares (15,496 acres) of premium breeding and fattening cattle country located on the Western Downs.

The extensive freehold grazing property (pictured in a better season) has a good balance of country, with brigalow softwood scrub country towards the western sector of the property and good forestry country on the eastern boundary.



Situated 140km north west of Chinchilla and 130km north east of Wandoan, Geddesvale is considered to be well developed with about 95pc of the property marked as Category X on the locked in PMAV.



The scrub soils support an excellent stand of buffel while the forest country supports a good mix of native species and buffel.



Improvements include a four bedroom homestead, machinery shed, two sets of cattle yards, and sundry outbuildings. The homestead is positioned on top of the Great Dividing Range and provides magnificent outlooks from the verandah.



The property is considered well watered with eight, mostly solar equipped bores, and four earth dams, including a large dam that covers about 5ha when full. Water also appears in semi-permanent springs in the granite country and seasonal water holes along the drainage lines.



The average annual rainfall is 675mm.



Geddesvale is fenced around the boundary and has 17 main grazing paddocks, plus several smaller paddocks around the yards.

Expressions of interest close with TopX on October 14.



Contact George McVeigh, 0459 441 606, TopX Warwick.

