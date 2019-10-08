Celebrating country women's role in farming

Photographers from across the Outback Arts region have been invited to enter the Art 4 Ag photography competition and exhibition.

The major prize of $1000 will be tied to the Country Women's Association 'Grit and Grace' award, targeted at images bringing into focus the country woman's role in farming and agriculture.

Coonamble CWA evening branch art committee chair Amanda Colwell said the prize theme is open to interpretation, whether entrants depict a celebration of success, recognition of hardship or an acknowledgement of the resilience.



Entries are not limited to the major prize theme and will be in the running for the People's Choice Award, with a prize of $300.



Each photographer can enter up to three photos for consideration by emailing a digital copy to admin@outbackarts.com.au along with a completed entry form, available from the Outback Arts website.



Entries close on Monday the 21st of October 2019 with winners announced at the CWA National Agriculture Day dinner and official opening: Thursday, 21 November 2019.

